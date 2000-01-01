Ideal Gas Law Calculator (PV = nRT)

Solve for P (pressure), V (volume), T (temperature), or n (moles) using the ideal gas equation. Enter any three variables, choose units, and we’ll compute the fourth with clear unit conversions and steps.

Background

The ideal gas law relates macroscopic properties of a gas: PV = nRT, where R is the gas constant. This calculator converts inputs to SI (Pa, m³, K, mol), solves, and then reports the answer in your chosen unit.