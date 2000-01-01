Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Choose what to solve for and enter known values:

Solve for:




Result:

No results yet. Choose what to solve for and enter values.

How to use this calculator

  • Select the variable to solve for (P, V, T, or n).
  • Enter the other three values using your preferred units.
  • We convert to SI (Pa, m³, K, mol), solve, and convert back.

Gas constant: R = 8.314462618 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹ (Pa·m³·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹). 1 atm = 101325 Pa; 1 bar = 1×10⁵ Pa; 1 kPa = 1000 Pa; 1 torr ≈ 133.322 Pa; 1 L = 1×10⁻³ m³.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Volume at STP)

Given P = 1 atm, T = 273.15 K, n = 1.00 mol. V = nRT / P = 1×0.082057×273.15 ≈ 22.414 L.

Example 2 (Pressure)

Given V = 10.0 L, n = 0.400 mol, T = 25 °C (298.15 K). P = nRT / V ≈ 0.400×0.082057×298.15 / 10.0 ≈ 0.977 atm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need R in different units?

No—inputs are converted to SI, solved with R = 8.314462618, then converted back to your units.

Q: Can I enter °C?

Yes—choose °C; we convert to K internally (T[K] = T[°C] + 273.15).

Q: When does the ideal gas law fail?

At high pressures/low temperatures where real-gas behavior (e.g., van der Waals) becomes important.

Pressure Units
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
7. Gases
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Chemistry Gas Laws
7. Gases
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
7. Gases
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Mole Fraction
7. Gases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Partial Pressure
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
7. Gases
4 problems
Topic
Jules
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
7. Gases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Standard Temperature and Pressure
7. Gases
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
9 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry
7 problems
Topic
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
8. Thermochemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules