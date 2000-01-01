Percent Ionic Character Calculator
Estimate the % ionic character of a bond from electronegativity difference Δχ. Uses Pauling’s empirical relation and supports the Pauling (default) or Allred–Rochow scales. Enter elements or χ values directly, then see bond type, dipole direction, and an optional mini chart.
Background
A simple undergrad estimate relates Δχ to ionic character: \( \%\,\text{ionic} \approx \bigl(1 - e^{-0.25(\Delta\chi)^2}\bigr)\times 100 \). Threshold guide: Δχ < 0.4 (nonpolar), 0.4–1.7 (polar), > 1.7 (predominantly ionic).
How to use this calculator
- Input: Provide two elements (symbol, name, or atomic number). Overrides let you enter χ directly.
- Output: Δχ, estimated % ionic character, bond classification, and dipole direction. Optional mini chart and step-by-step formula.
- Formula: \( \%\,\text{ionic} \approx \bigl(1 - e^{-0.25(\Delta\chi)^2}\bigr)\times 100 \) (Pauling).
- Scales: Pauling by default; Advanced enables Allred–Rochow (with clear labeling and fallback).
Formula & Equation Used
Pauling relation (empirical): % ionic ≈ ( 1 − e−0.25(Δχ)2 ) × 100
Where: Δχ = |χ(A) − χ(B)| is the electronegativity difference (χ on the selected scale).
Bond classification guide: Δχ < 0.4 → nonpolar covalent; 0.4–1.7 → polar covalent; > 1.7 → predominantly ionic.
Scales: χ values come from the Pauling scale by default; Allred–Rochow is available in Advanced mode. If AR data is missing, the calculator uses your override if provided, otherwise it falls back to Pauling.
Notes: This % ionic is a trend estimate. Actual bond character depends on lattice energies, oxidation states, and molecular environment.
Examples
Na–Cl
χ(Na)=0.93, χ(Cl)=3.16 → Δχ=2.23 → % ionic ≈ 63% → predominantly ionic; dipole Na → Cl.
C–H
χ(C)=2.55, χ(H)=2.20 → Δχ=0.35 → % ionic ≈ 3% → essentially nonpolar; tiny dipole H → C.
H–F
χ(H)=2.20, χ(F)=3.98 → Δχ=1.78 → % ionic ≈ 66% → very polar covalent; dipole H → F.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How accurate is this % ionic?
It’s an empirical estimate for trends. Real bonds depend on lattice energies and environment.
Q: Which electronegativity scale is used?
Pauling (default). Advanced mode adds Allred–Rochow; we label and fall back to Pauling if needed.