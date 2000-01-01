Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Input: Provide two elements (symbol, name, or atomic number). Overrides let you enter χ directly.
  • Output: Δχ, estimated % ionic character, bond classification, and dipole direction. Optional mini chart and step-by-step formula.
  • Formula: \( \%\,\text{ionic} \approx \bigl(1 - e^{-0.25(\Delta\chi)^2}\bigr)\times 100 \) (Pauling).
  • Scales: Pauling by default; Advanced enables Allred–Rochow (with clear labeling and fallback).

Formula & Equation Used

Pauling relation (empirical): % ionic ≈ ( 1 − e−0.25(Δχ)2 ) × 100

Where: Δχ = |χ(A) − χ(B)| is the electronegativity difference (χ on the selected scale).

Bond classification guide: Δχ < 0.4 → nonpolar covalent; 0.4–1.7 → polar covalent; > 1.7 → predominantly ionic.

Scales: χ values come from the Pauling scale by default; Allred–Rochow is available in Advanced mode. If AR data is missing, the calculator uses your override if provided, otherwise it falls back to Pauling.

Notes: This % ionic is a trend estimate. Actual bond character depends on lattice energies, oxidation states, and molecular environment.

Examples

Na–Cl

χ(Na)=0.93, χ(Cl)=3.16 → Δχ=2.23 → % ionic ≈ 63% → predominantly ionic; dipole Na → Cl.

C–H

χ(C)=2.55, χ(H)=2.20 → Δχ=0.35 → % ionic ≈ 3% → essentially nonpolar; tiny dipole H → C.

H–F

χ(H)=2.20, χ(F)=3.98 → Δχ=1.78 → % ionic ≈ 66% → very polar covalent; dipole H → F.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How accurate is this % ionic?

It’s an empirical estimate for trends. Real bonds depend on lattice energies and environment.

Q: Which electronegativity scale is used?

Pauling (default). Advanced mode adds Allred–Rochow; we label and fall back to Pauling if needed.

