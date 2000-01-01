Pauling relation (empirical): % ionic ≈ ( 1 − e−0.25(Δχ)2 ) × 100

Where: Δχ = |χ(A) − χ(B)| is the electronegativity difference (χ on the selected scale).

Bond classification guide: Δχ < 0.4 → nonpolar covalent; 0.4–1.7 → polar covalent; > 1.7 → predominantly ionic.

Scales: χ values come from the Pauling scale by default; Allred–Rochow is available in Advanced mode. If AR data is missing, the calculator uses your override if provided, otherwise it falls back to Pauling.

Notes: This % ionic is a trend estimate. Actual bond character depends on lattice energies, oxidation states, and molecular environment.