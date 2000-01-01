Lattice energy (or lattice enthalpy) measures how strongly ions are held together in an ionic solid. It can be estimated either from a model (Born–Landé) using ionic charges, distance, and the Madelung constant, or from experimental enthalpies in a Born–Haber cycle (using sublimation, ionization energy, electron affinity, bond dissociation, and formation enthalpy).

Estimate ionic lattice energy using the Born–Landé equation or a Born–Haber cycle . See step-by-step workings , a contribution mini chart , and a lattice strength gauge . Designed for General Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry courses.

Electron affinity is often negative (exothermic). Use the sign given in your data. “Other” can include vaporization, second electron affinity, etc. (positive or negative).

We will use ½D(X₂) in the cycle for forming X(g) atoms.

We use the Born–Landé form: U = − (N A M z₊ z₋ e² / (4π ε₀ r₀)) (1 − 1/n) , reported in kJ·mol⁻¹.

Born–Landé mode: supply Madelung constant M , ionic charges |z₊| and |z₋|, the closest approach distance r₀ , and the Born exponent n .

Born–Haber mode: enter tabulated enthalpies in kJ·mol⁻¹: formation ΔH°f of MX(s), sublimation ΔHsub, ΣIE, bond dissociation D(X₂), ΣEA, and any other terms required by your specific cycle.

enter tabulated enthalpies in kJ·mol⁻¹: formation ΔH°f of MX(s), sublimation ΔHsub, ΣIE, bond dissociation D(X₂), ΣEA, and any other terms required by your specific cycle. Use the steps to see how each term contributes, the mini-chart to compare magnitudes, and the gauge to judge whether your lattice energy is small, moderate, or very high in magnitude.

How this calculator works

In Born–Landé mode, the calculator treats the ionic solid as a regular array of point charges. From your inputs (M, |z₊|, |z₋|, r₀, and n) it first converts the distance r₀ into meters, then builds the electrostatic term (N A M z₊ z₋ e² / 4π ε₀ r₀) and finally applies the repulsion correction (1 − 1/n) to obtain U in kJ·mol⁻¹. In Born–Haber mode, the calculator follows a thermochemical cycle: it starts from elements in their standard states, adds your sublimation, ionization, bond dissociation, electron affinity, and “other” terms, and uses the tabulated formation enthalpy ΔH°f to solve the cycle equation for the unknown lattice enthalpy U. In both modes, the tool reports U with its thermochemical sign and also shows the magnitude |U|, along with a mini chart and gauge so you can quickly compare how strong different ionic lattices are.

Formula & Equation Used

1. Born–Landé equation (model): U = − N A ⁢ M ⁢ z + ⁢ z − ⁢ e 2 4 π ε 0 ⁢ r 0 ⁢ ( 1 − 1 n ) We report U in kJ·mol⁻¹. Many textbooks quote the magnitude |U| as “lattice energy” (energy to separate the ions). 2. Born–Haber cycle (one common convention): ΔH ° [ M X ( s ) ] = ΔH sub + Σ IE + 1 2 D ( X 2 ) + Σ EA + other + U U = ΔH ° [ M X ( s ) ] − ΔH sub − Σ IE − 1 2 D ( X 2 ) − Σ EA − other Signs matter: formation enthalpy is often negative, sublimation and ionization are positive, electron affinities are often negative.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Born–Landé estimate for NaCl Suppose NaCl has M = 1.7476, |z₊| = 1, |z₋| = 1, r₀ = 283 pm, and n = 9.

Convert r₀ to meters: 283 pm = 2.83×10⁻¹⁰ m. Insert into the Born–Landé expression with ionic constants:

U ≈ −7.9×10² kJ·mol⁻¹ (magnitude |U| ≈ 790 kJ·mol⁻¹), close to experimental values.

Example 2 — Born–Haber cycle for NaCl(s) Use approximate data (kJ·mol⁻¹): ΔH°f[NaCl(s)] = −411, ΔHsub(Na) = +108, IE(Na) = +496, ½D(Cl₂) = 122 (so D(Cl₂) = 244), EA(Cl) = −349.

U = ΔH°f − ΔHsub − IE − ½D − EA = −411 − 108 − 496 − 122 − (−349) ≈ −7.9×10² kJ·mol⁻¹.

