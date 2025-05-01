What defines a binary acid? A binary acid is a covalent compound containing hydrogen ions (H+) bonded to a nonmetal anion, and it does not contain oxygen.

Give two examples of binary acids. Hydrobromic acid (HBr) and hydrosulfuric acid (H2S) are examples of binary acids.

Which group of elements do strong binary acids typically involve? Strong binary acids typically involve hydrogen bonded to halogens, which are group 7A elements.

Name the three strong binary acids. The three strong binary acids are hydroiodic acid (HI), hydrobromic acid (HBr), and hydrochloric acid (HCl).

Why is hydrofluoric acid (HF) not considered a strong binary acid? Hydrofluoric acid (HF) is not a strong binary acid because it only partially dissociates in water, making it a weak acid.

What is the relationship between strong acids and electrolytes? Strong acids are strong electrolytes because they dissociate completely in water, producing many ions.