1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
Chemistry is the study of matter and the changes it undergoes, with the atom being its basic functional unit.
Matter
1
concept
Classification of Matter
1m
Hey, everyone in our journey to understand chemistry, it's first important to define what chemistry is now. Chemistry is the study of matter and the changes it undergoes with the atom being its basic functional unit, not matter itself, is anything that occupies space and has mass. And when it comes to matter, weaken Group it under three types were going to say the first one is the simplest type of matter that is composed of one kind of atom. That would be our elements. Okay, now we're gonna say, Element, you might have heard of it. If you've taken chemistry before, you might have heard of the periodic table of elements. We'll go into that in greater detail later on. But just realize that when we're talking about and Adam were often times referring to those elements on the periodic table. Next, we have matter composed of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together. So here we're talking about two or more elements. That means we're talking about compounds, so a compound is when you have two or more elements connected together chemically. Then finally, we have matter that is composed of elements and or compounds that are physically mixed together, the key word here being mixed. So here this would be our mixtures. Sore mixture would be the third type of matter. Now that we've group matter into these three types, let's continue onward and further talk about these groupings.
2
concept
Classification of Matter
4m
So when it comes to the classification of matter, it all begins with its composition. We ask ourselves, Is it a single composition or a variable composition? Now, if it if it has a single composition, that means it's composed of a single type of substance. It's not mixed with another one. And if we're dealing with a single composition form of matter, then we label that a pure substance. Next we ask ourselves, Is this separable into simpler substances? If the answer is no, then it represents an element. Now remember, from up above an element is a type of matter composed of one kind of atom. Now, a good example of this would be carbon carbon uses the symbol seat. We'll learn about the symbols and element names later on, but for right now, Carbon uses the letter C. It is an element because it's made up of one kind of atom. Ah, carbon atom. Now oxygen exists as 02 and although there's two oxygen's there, it's still an element because it's still made up of only one kind of atom oxygen atoms. There just happens to be two of them. We also have phosphorus, which in nature is P four and saw for which is s eight. The natural forms of these elements will also talk about later on when discussing the periodic table. But for now realize all of these are elements because each of them is composed of only one kind of atom. Some of them are by themselves, like carbon. And then the others There could be multiple off that same kind of Adam. Now, if are pure substances separable into simpler substances, then we'll see that it's a compound. Ah, compound is composed of two or more different elements chemically connected together. Ah, good example of something we know water. Remember, water is H 20 It's made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. We also have a carbon dioxide which we breathe out, which was made up of one carbon atom in one and two oxygen atoms. Then we have something a little bit less known. A natural sugar glucose glucose is C six H 12 06 It's a made up of different elements together. Carbon atoms, uh, carbon, uh, elements hydrogen and oxygen so glucose would fall under the definition of a compound. Now if our matters composed of variable composition. That means it's different substances mixed together with the keyword being mixed. This means that we're dealing with mixtures with mixtures. We ask ourselves, Does it have a uniformed composition where everything looks the same in the mixture, or is it not uniforms? If it's not a uniformed mixture, it'll be composed of different substances, and we can tell them apart. This would be called a heterogeneous mixture. Ah, great example is oil and water. The saying is oil and water don't mix. That's because if you were to take some water and pour some oil in it, shake it up and then we lie it down on the table or lay down on the table. Eventually, be able to tell what part of the mixture is oil. And what part is water. Because again, oil and water don't mix. We can tell the different parts involved within the mixture. Now, if it has ah, uniformed composition, then it is a homogeneous, homogenous mixture or homogeneous mixture. Ah, great example of this is all around us. Air air is a homogenous mixture because air is composed of a lot of different things, but all of it looks the same to us. It's composed of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide as well as other things. It's a lot of different components, but everything looks the same. That is what homogenous mixture is so remember when it comes to classification of matter. Looking at it from a macro view, we look at its composition first. From there we go into pure substances and mixtures, which will help us identify the three major types of matter we talked about. Talked about above. Now that we've gone over matter, let's go on to the next video.
3
example
Classification of Matter Example 1
2m
So if we take a look at this example question, it says, Consider the following substances. We have Gatorade, crystal and sugar, lead wire and salsa, and it looks like our option choices are talking about pure substances or homogeneous mixtures. So let's go through each one and identify what we have. Gatorade. We all know that this is an energy drink, and it looks like just a single colored liquid, sometimes white, sometimes blue, sometimes read even yellow. But if we look closer into Gatorade, we'll see that gator dis composed of water, sugar and, of course, what's important electrolytes. But all of it looks the same. It has a uniformed composition. We can't tell them apart, so Gatorade is an example of homogenous mixture. Next, we have a crystal and sugar. Don't get confused by the word crystalline. That really isn't important. It's just talking about the organized structure of the sugar itself. Now up above, we talked about biological sugar in the form of glucose, right? So crystalline sugar is pure sugar. You can think of glucose has a good example off above. We said that glucose was a compound, but more importantly, it was a pure substance here are assuming that it's just pure sugar here by itself, not mixed with anything. Lead wire. Here. We're just dealing with one type of Adam lead. We're not dealing it mixed with anything else. The entire wire is made up of just lead, so this would be an element and more importantly, a pure substance. Finally, we have salsa, so salsa can come with a lot of different things besides the base tomato part of it. We could have corn in there or green peppers or onions. All we know is that when we look at salsa, no matter what it is, we can tell it has different components in it and because we could see the different parts of it. It is a hetero genius mixture from our choices. We can see a doesn't work because one and 22 is a pure substance. But not one Okay, one. And tour homogeneous mixtures. No, only one was a homogenous mixture. Out of the tube, two and three are pure substances. We did say that one is a homogenous mixture. We said that too. De can't be the answer because we found out that option C was the correct choice. So remember, when it comes to classification of matter, think of it in terms of composition from their weaken separated further into the three main type things that we talked about above. Now that we've done this example question, let's move on forward and continue our discussion on matter and it's classifications.
4
Problem
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Compounds can only be broken down by chemical means.
B
Gasoline is a pure substance.
C
Only elements are pure substances.
D
Milk is an example of a homogeneous mixture.
E
Concrete is an example of a homogeneous mixture.
5
Problem
Choose the homogeneous mixture from the list below.
A
Soda
B
Smog
C
Trail mix
D
Blood
E
Air
6
Problem
Choose the homogeneous mixture from the list below.
A
Chicken noodle soup
B
Coffee
C
Sand
D
Fruit salad
E
Seawater
7
Problem
Classify each of the following as an element, compound or mixture.
a) Ammonia, NH3
b) Gold bar
c) Orange juice
d) Wine
e) Saline solution
