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What is the oxidation number of an element in its natural or standard state? The oxidation number is zero for an element in its natural or standard state. What is the oxidation number of Group 1A elements when bonded to other elements? Group 1A elements have an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to other elements. What is the oxidation number of Group 2A elements in compounds? Group 2A elements have an oxidation number of +2 in compounds. What is the oxidation number of Group 3A elements in compounds? Group 3A elements have an oxidation number of +3 in compounds. What is the oxidation number of Group 5A, 6A, and 7A elements in compounds? Group 5A elements are -3, Group 6A are -2, and Group 7A are -1 in compounds. What is the oxidation number of noble gases in their natural state? Noble gases typically have an oxidation number of zero due to their stability. What is the oxidation number of a monoatomic ion? The oxidation number of a monoatomic ion is equal to its charge. What is the oxidation number of hydrogen when bonded to nonmetals? Hydrogen has an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to nonmetals. What is the oxidation number of hydrogen when bonded to metals or boron? Hydrogen has an oxidation number of -1 when bonded to metals or boron. What is the usual oxidation number of oxygen in compounds (not peroxides or superoxides)? Oxygen usually has an oxidation number of -2 in compounds, unless it is in a peroxide or superoxide. What is the oxidation number of oxygen in peroxides? In peroxides, oxygen has an oxidation number of -1. What is the oxidation number of oxygen in superoxides? In superoxides, oxygen has an oxidation number of -1/2. What is the oxidation number of Group 7A elements (like Cl, Br, I) in compounds, except when bonded to oxygen? Group 7A elements have an oxidation number of -1, except when bonded to oxygen. What are the four steps to determine the oxidation number of a non-listed element in a compound? Assign the unknown as x, write known oxidation numbers, distribute subscripts, and set the sum equal to the compound's charge. How do you identify if an element's oxidation number is not zero in a compound? If the element is not in its natural state or is part of a compound or ion, its oxidation number is not zero and must be determined using rules.
Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz
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Calculate Oxidation Numbers
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