What is the oxidation number of an element in its natural or standard state? The oxidation number is zero for an element in its natural or standard state.

What is the oxidation number of Group 1A elements when bonded to other elements? Group 1A elements have an oxidation number of +1 when bonded to other elements.

What is the oxidation number of Group 2A elements in compounds? Group 2A elements have an oxidation number of +2 in compounds.

What is the oxidation number of Group 3A elements in compounds? Group 3A elements have an oxidation number of +3 in compounds.

What is the oxidation number of Group 5A, 6A, and 7A elements in compounds? Group 5A elements are -3, Group 6A are -2, and Group 7A are -1 in compounds.

What is the oxidation number of noble gases in their natural state? Noble gases typically have an oxidation number of zero due to their stability.