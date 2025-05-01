What is the main purpose of dimensional analysis in chemistry? Dimensional analysis is used to convert from one unit to another by systematically canceling out unwanted units using conversion factors.

What is a conversion factor in dimensional analysis? A conversion factor is a ratio that relates two different units and is used to convert between them.

How do you set up a conversion factor to cancel out unwanted units? Place the unwanted unit in the denominator of the conversion factor so it cancels with the same unit in the numerator of the given amount.

If you are converting inches to centimeters, what conversion factor should you use? You should use the conversion factor 1 inch = 2.54 centimeters.

When multiplying numbers in dimensional analysis, how do you determine the number of significant figures in the final answer? The final answer should have the same number of significant figures as the value with the least number of significant figures in the given data.

Why is it important to line up units on opposite levels in dimensional analysis? Lining up units on opposite levels ensures that unwanted units cancel out, leaving only the desired unit.