What does the equilibrium constant (K) indicate about a chemical reaction? K indicates whether the forward or reverse reaction is favored at equilibrium.

How is the equilibrium constant (K) calculated from a balanced chemical equation? K is the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants, each raised to the power of their coefficients.

What does a K value greater than 1 signify about a reaction at equilibrium? A K greater than 1 means the forward reaction is favored, producing more products.

What does a K value less than 1 indicate about the favored direction of a reaction? A K less than 1 means the reverse reaction is favored, resulting in more reactants.

What does it mean if the equilibrium constant K equals 1? If K equals 1, neither the forward nor reverse reaction is favored, and product and reactant concentrations are equal.

Which physical states are excluded from the equilibrium constant expression and why? Solids and pure liquids are excluded because their concentrations do not change with pressure.