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Equilibrium Constant K quiz

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  • What does the equilibrium constant (K) indicate about a chemical reaction?
    K indicates whether the forward or reverse reaction is favored at equilibrium.
  • How is the equilibrium constant (K) calculated from a balanced chemical equation?
    K is the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants, each raised to the power of their coefficients.
  • What does a K value greater than 1 signify about a reaction at equilibrium?
    A K greater than 1 means the forward reaction is favored, producing more products.
  • What does a K value less than 1 indicate about the favored direction of a reaction?
    A K less than 1 means the reverse reaction is favored, resulting in more reactants.
  • What does it mean if the equilibrium constant K equals 1?
    If K equals 1, neither the forward nor reverse reaction is favored, and product and reactant concentrations are equal.
  • Which physical states are excluded from the equilibrium constant expression and why?
    Solids and pure liquids are excluded because their concentrations do not change with pressure.
  • How does temperature affect the equilibrium constant K?
    K is temperature-dependent, so changing the temperature changes the value of K.
  • What is the relationship between the equilibrium constant (K) and the rate constants (k) of a reaction?
    K equals the rate constant of the forward reaction divided by the rate constant of the reverse reaction.
  • What is the main difference between the equilibrium constant (K) and the rate constant (k)?
    K indicates reaction direction at equilibrium, while k measures the speed of the reaction.
  • In the equilibrium expression, how are coefficients from the balanced equation used?
    Coefficients become exponents for the concentrations in the equilibrium expression.
  • What are Kc and Kp, and when is each used?
    Kc is used for concentrations in molarity, and Kp is used for concentrations in atmospheres.
  • Why are solids and pure liquids not included in equilibrium expressions?
    Their concentrations remain constant and are unaffected by changes in pressure.
  • If a reaction at equilibrium has more products than reactants, what can you say about K?
    K will be greater than 1, indicating the forward reaction is favored.
  • If a reaction at equilibrium has more reactants than products, what does this say about K?
    K will be less than 1, meaning the reverse reaction is favored.
  • What units are associated with the rate constant (k) that are not part of the equilibrium constant (K)?
    The rate constant (k) includes time units, such as seconds inverse, while K does not.