What is the main principle behind the extraction technique in chemistry? Extraction separates components from a mixture based on their differing solubilities in various solvents.

Why is acid-base extraction commonly used in the laboratory? Acid-base extraction is used because altering the pH can change the solubility of compounds, allowing for selective separation.

What happens to acetic acid when a strong base is added during extraction? Acetic acid is deprotonated to form the acetate ion, which is polar and moves into the aqueous layer.

How can you recover acetic acid as a solid after it has been extracted into the aqueous layer? By adding acid to the aqueous layer, the acetate ion is reprotonated to acetic acid, which precipitates as a solid.

Why do ions formed during extraction move into the aqueous layer? Ions are polar and thus are more soluble in the polar aqueous layer than in the nonpolar organic layer.

What is the purpose of using pH strips during an extraction? pH strips are used to ensure that the organic layer is completely basic, confirming all acid has been neutralized.