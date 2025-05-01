What are hydrides in chemistry? Hydrides are binary compounds containing hydrogen and a metal or nonmetal.

What are the three types of hydrides formed by hydrogen? The three types are ionic, covalent (molecular), and metallic hydrides.

Which groups of metals form ionic hydrides with hydrogen? Group 1A and 2A metals form ionic hydrides with hydrogen, except for beryllium.

What is the oxidation number of hydrogen in ionic hydrides? In ionic hydrides, hydrogen has an oxidation number of -1.

What is the general formula for an ionic hydride formed with a group 1A metal? The general formula is MH, where M is the group 1A metal.

How does the formula for an ionic hydride differ for group 2A metals? For group 2A metals, the formula is MH₂ because the metal has a +2 charge and hydrogen is -1.