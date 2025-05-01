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Hydrogen Compounds quiz

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  • What are hydrides in chemistry?
    Hydrides are binary compounds containing hydrogen and a metal or nonmetal.
  • What are the three types of hydrides formed by hydrogen?
    The three types are ionic, covalent (molecular), and metallic hydrides.
  • Which groups of metals form ionic hydrides with hydrogen?
    Group 1A and 2A metals form ionic hydrides with hydrogen, except for beryllium.
  • What is the oxidation number of hydrogen in ionic hydrides?
    In ionic hydrides, hydrogen has an oxidation number of -1.
  • What is the general formula for an ionic hydride formed with a group 1A metal?
    The general formula is MH, where M is the group 1A metal.
  • How does the formula for an ionic hydride differ for group 2A metals?
    For group 2A metals, the formula is MH₂ because the metal has a +2 charge and hydrogen is -1.
  • What type of elements form covalent hydrides with hydrogen?
    Covalent hydrides are formed when hydrogen reacts with nonmetals and metalloids.
  • What is the oxidation number of hydrogen in covalent hydrides?
    In covalent hydrides, hydrogen has an oxidation number of +1.
  • Name two common examples of covalent hydrides.
    Water (H₂O) and methane (CH₄) are common covalent hydrides.
  • What is the typical reaction for forming ammonia as a covalent hydride?
    Diatomic nitrogen reacts with diatomic hydrogen to produce ammonia (NH₃), usually with heat and a catalyst.
  • Which elements are not involved in forming covalent hydrides among nonmetals and metalloids?
    Boron and astatine are not involved in forming covalent hydrides.
  • What type of hydride is formed when hydrogen reacts with transition metals?
    Metallic hydrides are formed when hydrogen reacts with transition metals.
  • How do hydrogen atoms fit into the structure of metallic hydrides?
    Hydrogen atoms fill the gaps in the metal lattice structure of transition metals.
  • Why might the formula for a metallic hydride not have whole numbers?
    Because hydrogen atoms occupy spaces in the metal lattice irregularly, leading to non-stoichiometric ratios.
  • What is an example of a metallic hydride with a non-whole number formula?
    Tantalum hydride can have a formula like TaH₀.₉, showing a non-whole number ratio.