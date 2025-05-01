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What are hydrides in chemistry? Hydrides are binary compounds containing hydrogen and a metal or nonmetal. What are the three types of hydrides formed by hydrogen? The three types are ionic, covalent (molecular), and metallic hydrides. Which groups of metals form ionic hydrides with hydrogen? Group 1A and 2A metals form ionic hydrides with hydrogen, except for beryllium. What is the oxidation number of hydrogen in ionic hydrides? In ionic hydrides, hydrogen has an oxidation number of -1. What is the general formula for an ionic hydride formed with a group 1A metal? The general formula is MH, where M is the group 1A metal. How does the formula for an ionic hydride differ for group 2A metals? For group 2A metals, the formula is MH₂ because the metal has a +2 charge and hydrogen is -1. What type of elements form covalent hydrides with hydrogen? Covalent hydrides are formed when hydrogen reacts with nonmetals and metalloids. What is the oxidation number of hydrogen in covalent hydrides? In covalent hydrides, hydrogen has an oxidation number of +1. Name two common examples of covalent hydrides. Water (H₂O) and methane (CH₄) are common covalent hydrides. What is the typical reaction for forming ammonia as a covalent hydride? Diatomic nitrogen reacts with diatomic hydrogen to produce ammonia (NH₃), usually with heat and a catalyst. Which elements are not involved in forming covalent hydrides among nonmetals and metalloids? Boron and astatine are not involved in forming covalent hydrides. What type of hydride is formed when hydrogen reacts with transition metals? Metallic hydrides are formed when hydrogen reacts with transition metals. How do hydrogen atoms fit into the structure of metallic hydrides? Hydrogen atoms fill the gaps in the metal lattice structure of transition metals. Why might the formula for a metallic hydride not have whole numbers? Because hydrogen atoms occupy spaces in the metal lattice irregularly, leading to non-stoichiometric ratios. What is an example of a metallic hydride with a non-whole number formula? Tantalum hydride can have a formula like TaH₀.₉, showing a non-whole number ratio.
Hydrogen Compounds quiz
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