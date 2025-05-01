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What is an isotope? Isotopes are elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. What does the atomic number (Z) represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in an atom and determines the element's identity. How do you calculate the number of neutrons in an atom? Subtract the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A): number of neutrons = A - Z. What does the mass number (A) represent? The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom. Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom. Where are electrons found in an atom? Electrons orbit around the nucleus of the atom. In a neutral atom, how do the numbers of protons and electrons compare? In a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons. Why does the atomic number determine the identity of an element? Because each element has a unique number of protons, the atomic number identifies the element. What is the charge of a neutral atom? A neutral atom has no net electric charge because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons. If an atom has 5 protons, what is its atomic number and which element is it? Its atomic number is 5, and the element is boron. How do you find an element on the periodic table using atomic number? Look up the atomic number on the periodic table to find the element's identity. What is the relationship between protons and chemical properties? The number of protons (atomic number) determines the chemical properties of an element. What is another term for a neutral element? A neutral element is also called an atom. What happens to the charge if the number of protons and electrons are not equal? The atom becomes an ion and is no longer neutral. What are the four primary parts of an atom as described in the lesson? The nucleus (containing protons and neutrons) and electrons orbiting around the nucleus.
Isotopes quiz
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