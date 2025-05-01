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Isotopes quiz

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  • What is an isotope?
    Isotopes are elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • What does the atomic number (Z) represent?
    The atomic number represents the number of protons in an atom and determines the element's identity.
  • How do you calculate the number of neutrons in an atom?
    Subtract the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A): number of neutrons = A - Z.
  • What does the mass number (A) represent?
    The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.
  • Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.
  • Where are electrons found in an atom?
    Electrons orbit around the nucleus of the atom.
  • In a neutral atom, how do the numbers of protons and electrons compare?
    In a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons.
  • Why does the atomic number determine the identity of an element?
    Because each element has a unique number of protons, the atomic number identifies the element.
  • What is the charge of a neutral atom?
    A neutral atom has no net electric charge because it has equal numbers of protons and electrons.
  • If an atom has 5 protons, what is its atomic number and which element is it?
    Its atomic number is 5, and the element is boron.
  • How do you find an element on the periodic table using atomic number?
    Look up the atomic number on the periodic table to find the element's identity.
  • What is the relationship between protons and chemical properties?
    The number of protons (atomic number) determines the chemical properties of an element.
  • What is another term for a neutral element?
    A neutral element is also called an atom.
  • What happens to the charge if the number of protons and electrons are not equal?
    The atom becomes an ion and is no longer neutral.
  • What are the four primary parts of an atom as described in the lesson?
    The nucleus (containing protons and neutrons) and electrons orbiting around the nucleus.