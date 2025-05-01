What is an isotope? Isotopes are elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

What does the atomic number (Z) represent? The atomic number represents the number of protons in an atom and determines the element's identity.

How do you calculate the number of neutrons in an atom? Subtract the atomic number (Z) from the mass number (A): number of neutrons = A - Z.

What does the mass number (A) represent? The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.

Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.

Where are electrons found in an atom? Electrons orbit around the nucleus of the atom.