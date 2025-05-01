Ka and Kb quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can you determine which acid is the weakest using pKa values? The weakest acid is the one with the highest pKa value, because a higher pKa indicates a lower Ka and thus less tendency to donate protons.

Given that the pKa of hypochlorous acid is 7.53, what does this indicate about its acid strength? A pKa of 7.53 indicates that hypochlorous acid is a weak acid, since weak acids have pKa values greater than 0 and Ka values less than 1.

How can you determine which base is the strongest using Kb values? The strongest base is the one with the highest Kb value, because a higher Kb indicates a greater tendency to accept protons and ionize in solution.

What is excluded from the equilibrium constant expressions for Ka and Kb? Solids and liquids, such as water, are excluded from the equilibrium constant expressions for Ka and Kb. Only the concentrations of aqueous species are included.

How does the Ka value of hydrofluoric acid compare to 1, and what does this indicate? The Ka value of hydrofluoric acid is 6.3 × 10⁻⁴, which is less than 1. This indicates that hydrofluoric acid is a weak acid.

What happens to ammonia when it reacts with water in terms of ion formation? Ammonia accepts a proton from water, forming the ammonium ion and leaving behind the hydroxide ion. This reaction demonstrates ammonia's role as a weak base.