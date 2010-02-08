Ka and Kb
Characteristics of Ka and Kb
Ka and Kb Example
Hypobromous acid (Ka = 2.8 × 10−9) and hydrocyanic acid (Ka = 4.9 × 10−10) are both weak acids. Determine if reactants or products are favored in the following reaction.
HBrO (aq) + CN− (aq) ⇌ BrO− (aq) + HCN (aq)
a) reactants b) products c) both directions are favored equally d) neither direction is favored
Identify a Bronsted-Lowry acid with weakest conjugate base.
a) H3BO3 Ka = 5.4 × 10−10
b) HF Ka = 3.5 × 10−4
c) HNO2 Ka = 4.6 × 10−4
d) HClO Ka = 2.9 × 10−8
Ka and Kb Relationship
Ka and Kb Example
Identify which of the compounds is the strongest species.
a) Iodic acid pKa = 0.80 b) Acetic acid pKb = 9.24 c) Formic acid pKa = 3.75 d) Ammonium pKb = 4.75
Determine the pKa given the Kb of the following bases:
i) NH3 Kb = 1.76 × 10−5 ; NH4+ pKa = ____________
ii) C6H5NH2 Kb = 3.9 × 10−10 ; C6H5NH3+ pKa = ____________
- The following diagrams represent aqueous solutions of three acids, HX, HY, and HZ. The water molecules have be...
- Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constan...
- The following pictures represent solutions of three salts NaA (A- = X-, Y-, or Z-); water molecules and Na+ i...
- The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (a) Write a ba...
- The following picture represents the hydrated metal cation M1H2O26 n + , where n = 1, 2, or 3. (b) Does t...
- Rank the solutions in order of decreasing [H3O+]: 0.10 M HCl; 0.10 M HF; 0.10 M HClO; 0.10 M HC6H5O.
- Write the chemical equation and the Ka expression for the acid dissociation of each of the following acids in ...
- Choose from the conjugate acid–base pairs HSO4- >SO42-, HF>F-, and NH4+>NH3 to complete the following...
- The hypochlorite ion, ClO-, acts as a weak base. (a) Is ClO- a stronger or weaker base than hydroxylamine?
- Write the chemical equation and the Kb expression for the reaction of each of the following bases with water: ...
- Write the chemical equation and the Kb expression for the reaction of each of the following bases with water: ...
- Use the acid-dissociation constants in Table 16.3 to arrange these oxyanions from strongest base to weakest: S...
- Which is the stronger base, the acetate ion or the hypochlorite ion?
- Given that Ka for acetic acid is 1.8 * 10-5 and that for hypochlorous acid is 3.0 * 10-8, which is the strong...
- Calculate Kb values for CH3COO- and ClO-.
- Given that Kb for ammonia is 1.8 * 10-5 and that for hydroxylamine is 1.1 * 10-8, which is the stronger base?
- Pyridinium bromide 1C5H5NHBr2 is a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely into C5H5NH+ and Br-. An aqu...
- The Kb for methylamine 1CH3NH22 at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (a) Write the chemical equation for the equil...
- Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression ...
- Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression ...
- Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH-. Also write the corresponding expression ...
- Look up the values of Ka in Appendix C for C6H5OH, HNO3, CH3CO2H, and HOCl, and arrange these acids in order ...
- Salts containing the phosphate ion are added to municipal water supplies to prevent the corrosion of lead pip...
- Which, if any, of the following statements are true? (a) The stronger the base, the smaller the pKb. (b) The...
- Butyric acid is responsible for the foul smell of rancid butter. The pKa of butyric acid is 4.84. (a) Calculat...
- Write a balanced net ionic equation and the corresponding equilibrium equation for the reaction of the follow...
- The amino acid glycine 1H2N¬CH2¬COOH2 can participate in the following equilibria in water: H2N¬CH2¬COOH + H2O...
- Using values of Kb in Appendix C, calculate values of Ka for each of the following ions. (a) Propylammonium io...
- Using values of Ka in Appendix C, calculate values of Kb for each of the following ions. (a) Fluoride ion, F...
- Nicotine 1C10H14N22 can accept two protons because it has two basic N atoms 1Kb1 = 1.0 * 10-6; Kb2 = 1.3 * 10-...
- Using dissociation constants from Appendix D, determine the value for the equilibrium constant for each of the...
- What is the 𝐾a reaction of hcn?