At room temperature and standard pressure, which main group element is a liquid? Bromine is the only main group element that is a liquid at room temperature and standard pressure.

What is the general trend in density among solids, liquids, and gases? Solids are generally more dense than liquids, and liquids are more dense than gases.

What is the exception to the density trend between solids and liquids, and why? Water is an exception because its solid form (ice) is less dense than its liquid form due to hydrogen bonding causing bond expansion.

Which mnemonic helps remember the diatomic elements, and what are they? The mnemonic 'Have No Fear Of Ice Cold Beer' helps remember H2, N2, F2, O2, I2, Cl2, and Br2.

What phase is iodine in at room temperature and standard pressure? Iodine is a solid under standard conditions.

What phase is bromine in at room temperature and standard pressure? Bromine is a liquid under standard conditions.