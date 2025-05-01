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At room temperature and standard pressure, which main group element is a liquid? Bromine is the only main group element that is a liquid at room temperature and standard pressure. What is the general trend in density among solids, liquids, and gases? Solids are generally more dense than liquids, and liquids are more dense than gases. What is the exception to the density trend between solids and liquids, and why? Water is an exception because its solid form (ice) is less dense than its liquid form due to hydrogen bonding causing bond expansion. Which mnemonic helps remember the diatomic elements, and what are they? The mnemonic 'Have No Fear Of Ice Cold Beer' helps remember H2, N2, F2, O2, I2, Cl2, and Br2. What phase is iodine in at room temperature and standard pressure? Iodine is a solid under standard conditions. What phase is bromine in at room temperature and standard pressure? Bromine is a liquid under standard conditions. Which diatomic elements are gases at room temperature? Hydrogen, nitrogen, fluorine, oxygen, and chlorine are gases at room temperature. Name three polyatomic main group elements and their natural forms. Phosphorus (P4), sulfur (S8), and selenium (Se8) are polyatomic elements. How does density generally change as you move up a group in the periodic table? Density generally decreases as you move up a group in the periodic table. Is there a consistent trend in density across a period for main group elements? No, there is no uniform trend in density across a period for main group elements. Why do potassium and calcium have lower densities than expected? Potassium and calcium have lower densities than expected because they have larger volumes than sodium and magnesium. What is the formula for density? Density equals mass divided by volume (density = mass/volume). Which periods of the periodic table are considered when discussing main group element density? Only periods 1 to 6 are considered; period 7 is excluded due to instability and variability. What type of elements exist as single atoms in nature among the main group elements? Monoatomic elements exist as single atoms in nature among the main group elements. Why is mercury not discussed as a liquid main group element? Mercury is not discussed because it is a transition metal, not a main group element.
Main Group Elements: Density quiz
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