Mole Concept quiz #1 Flashcards

Magnesium and iron are metallic elements. How does a mole of magnesium compare with a mole of iron? A mole of magnesium contains the same number of atoms as a mole of iron (6.022×10^23 atoms), but their masses differ according to their molar masses.

Which value gives the number of particles in 1 mol of a substance? Avogadro's number, 6.022×10^23, gives the number of particles in 1 mole.

How are a mole and a dozen similar? Both are counting units; a dozen is 12 items, while a mole is 6.022×10^23 particles.

What is the relationship between a mole and Avogadro’s number? One mole contains exactly Avogadro's number (6.022×10^23) of particles.

How many moles are in 23.4 g of CaCl2? Moles = 23.4 g ÷ molar mass of CaCl2 (110.98 g/mol) ≈ 0.211 moles.

How many particles are in one mole? One mole contains 6.022×10^23 particles.