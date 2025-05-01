Naming Carboxylic Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the chemical formula for acetic acid? The chemical formula for acetic acid is CH3COOH.

What functional groups are present in a carboxylic acid? A carboxylic acid contains both a carbonyl group (C=O) and a hydroxyl group (OH). These groups are directly connected to the same carbon atom.

Which carbon is always assigned as carbon number one in carboxylic acid nomenclature? The carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid is always assigned as carbon number one. This rule is similar to the naming of aldehydes.

How is the parent alkane name modified when naming a carboxylic acid? The 'e' at the end of the parent alkane name is replaced with 'oic acid'. This change signifies the presence of the carboxylic acid functional group.

Why is it important to identify the locations of substituents when naming carboxylic acids? Identifying substituent locations ensures the correct and unambiguous naming of the compound. It helps distinguish between different structural isomers.

What is the relationship between carboxylic acid and aldehyde naming conventions? Both carboxylic acids and aldehydes assign the carbonyl carbon as carbon number one. This similarity simplifies the naming process for these functional groups.