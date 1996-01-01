22. Organic Chemistry
Naming Carboxylic Acids
If the substituent name of the OH group is hydroxy in the presence of a carboxylic acid, provide the systematic name for the following compound.
A
5-ethyl-4-hydroxyoctanoic acid
B
4-ethyl-5-hydroxyoctanoic acid
C
5- isopropyl-4-hydroxyoctanoic acid
D
4-isopropyl-5-hydroxyoctanoic acid