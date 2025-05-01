What are the horizontal rows in the periodic table called? The horizontal rows are called periods.

What are the vertical columns in the periodic table called? The vertical columns are called groups.

Which groups in the periodic table are classified as transition metals? Transition metals are found in groups 3 to 12.

Why are transition metals called 'transition' metals? They are called transition metals because they can have varying (multiple) positive charges.

What is another name for transition metals in terms of group labeling? Transition metals are also referred to as Group B elements.

How are groups 8, 9, and 10 collectively labeled in the Group B system? Groups 8, 9, and 10 are collectively labeled as Group 8B.