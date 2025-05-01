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What are the horizontal rows in the periodic table called? The horizontal rows are called periods. What are the vertical columns in the periodic table called? The vertical columns are called groups. Which groups in the periodic table are classified as transition metals? Transition metals are found in groups 3 to 12. Why are transition metals called 'transition' metals? They are called transition metals because they can have varying (multiple) positive charges. What is another name for transition metals in terms of group labeling? Transition metals are also referred to as Group B elements. How are groups 8, 9, and 10 collectively labeled in the Group B system? Groups 8, 9, and 10 are collectively labeled as Group 8B. What group numbers are labeled as 1B and 2B in the Group B system? Group 11 is labeled as 1B and group 12 as 2B. What are representative elements also called? Representative elements are also called Group A elements or main group elements. Which groups contain the representative elements? Representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18. What is the difference between transition metals and representative elements in terms of group location? Transition metals are in groups 3 to 12, while representative elements are in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18. What are inner transition metals and where are they located? Inner transition metals are a subset of transition metals found in the separate rows between La and Hf, and Ac and Rf. What is the significance of manganese (Mn) as a transition metal? Manganese (Mn) is a transition metal that can have positive charges ranging from +1 to +7. How are the representative element groups labeled in the Group A system? They are labeled as 1A, 2A, and then 3A to 8A for groups 13 to 18. What is the main characteristic of transition metals regarding their charges? Transition metals can exhibit multiple oxidation states (variable charges). What is another term for main group elements? Main group elements is another term for representative elements.
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz
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