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Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals quiz

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  • What are the horizontal rows in the periodic table called?
    The horizontal rows are called periods.
  • What are the vertical columns in the periodic table called?
    The vertical columns are called groups.
  • Which groups in the periodic table are classified as transition metals?
    Transition metals are found in groups 3 to 12.
  • Why are transition metals called 'transition' metals?
    They are called transition metals because they can have varying (multiple) positive charges.
  • What is another name for transition metals in terms of group labeling?
    Transition metals are also referred to as Group B elements.
  • How are groups 8, 9, and 10 collectively labeled in the Group B system?
    Groups 8, 9, and 10 are collectively labeled as Group 8B.
  • What group numbers are labeled as 1B and 2B in the Group B system?
    Group 11 is labeled as 1B and group 12 as 2B.
  • What are representative elements also called?
    Representative elements are also called Group A elements or main group elements.
  • Which groups contain the representative elements?
    Representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18.
  • What is the difference between transition metals and representative elements in terms of group location?
    Transition metals are in groups 3 to 12, while representative elements are in groups 1, 2, and 13 to 18.
  • What are inner transition metals and where are they located?
    Inner transition metals are a subset of transition metals found in the separate rows between La and Hf, and Ac and Rf.
  • What is the significance of manganese (Mn) as a transition metal?
    Manganese (Mn) is a transition metal that can have positive charges ranging from +1 to +7.
  • How are the representative element groups labeled in the Group A system?
    They are labeled as 1A, 2A, and then 3A to 8A for groups 13 to 18.
  • What is the main characteristic of transition metals regarding their charges?
    Transition metals can exhibit multiple oxidation states (variable charges).
  • What is another term for main group elements?
    Main group elements is another term for representative elements.