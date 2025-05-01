What is atomic radius? Atomic radius is the distance from an atom's nucleus to its outer (valence) electron shell.

What happens to atomic radius as you move down a group in the periodic table? Atomic radius increases as you move down a group because more electron shells are added.

Why does atomic radius increase down a group? It increases because each successive element has an additional electron shell, making the atom larger.

What is the trend in atomic radius as you move from left to right across a period? Atomic radius decreases as you move from left to right across a period.

Why does atomic radius decrease across a period? It decreases because the number of electrons in the same shell increases, strengthening the attraction to the nucleus and pulling electrons closer.

What is found in the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus contains protons, which are positively charged, and neutrons, which are neutral.