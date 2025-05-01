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What is atomic radius? Atomic radius is the distance from an atom's nucleus to its outer (valence) electron shell. What happens to atomic radius as you move down a group in the periodic table? Atomic radius increases as you move down a group because more electron shells are added. Why does atomic radius increase down a group? It increases because each successive element has an additional electron shell, making the atom larger. What is the trend in atomic radius as you move from left to right across a period? Atomic radius decreases as you move from left to right across a period. Why does atomic radius decrease across a period? It decreases because the number of electrons in the same shell increases, strengthening the attraction to the nucleus and pulling electrons closer. What is found in the nucleus of an atom? The nucleus contains protons, which are positively charged, and neutrons, which are neutral. How does the number of electron shells affect atomic radius? More electron shells mean a larger atomic radius because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus. What happens to the number of electrons in the same shell as you move across a period? The number of electrons in the same shell increases as you move across a period. How does increasing the number of electrons in the same shell affect atomic radius? It increases the attraction to the nucleus, causing the atomic radius to decrease. Where on the periodic table are the smallest atomic radii found? The smallest atomic radii are found at the top right corner of the periodic table. Are there exceptions to the general trend of atomic radius? Yes, exceptions occur, especially with transition metals and lab-synthesized elements. Why are atomic radii for some elements not well-defined? Some elements, especially those synthesized in laboratories, are unstable and lack definitive atomic radius data. In what units is atomic radius typically measured? Atomic radius is typically measured in picometers (pm). Should you memorize specific atomic radius values for elements? No, you should focus on understanding the general trend rather than memorizing specific values. What is the overall trend for atomic radius on the periodic table? Atomic radius generally increases down a group and decreases from left to right across a period.
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius quiz
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