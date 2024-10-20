Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stoichiometry Study of quantitative relationships in a balanced chemical equation to predict product amounts from reactants.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, crucial for stoichiometric calculations.

Mole A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles, used to convert between mass and number of particles in stoichiometry.

Stoichiometric Chart A tool used to convert given quantities to unknown quantities through mole-to-mole comparisons.

Given Information The initial quantity of a substance provided in a stoichiometric problem, often in grams or moles.

Unknown Information The quantity of a substance to be determined in a stoichiometric problem, derived from given information.

Mole-to-Mole Comparison A step in stoichiometry using coefficients from a balanced equation to relate moles of reactants to products.

Coefficients Numbers in a chemical equation indicating the ratio of moles of each substance involved in the reaction.

Grams A unit of mass used in stoichiometry to measure the given or unknown quantities of substances.

Atoms The smallest unit of an element, used in stoichiometry to express quantities of substances.

Molecules Groups of atoms bonded together, used in stoichiometry to express quantities of substances.

Ions Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, used in stoichiometry to express quantities.

Formula Units The lowest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound, used in stoichiometry to express quantities.

Jump The transition from moles of given to moles of unknown in stoichiometry, using a balanced equation.