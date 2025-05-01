Stoichiometry quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the mole ratio of hydrogen gas (H₂) to ammonia (NH₃) in the balanced chemical equation for ammonia synthesis? In the balanced equation for ammonia synthesis (N₂ + 3H₂ → 2NH₃), the mole ratio of hydrogen gas (H₂) to ammonia (NH₃) is 3:2.

What is the mole ratio of ammonia (NH₃) to nitrogen gas (N₂) in the balanced chemical equation for ammonia synthesis? In the balanced equation for ammonia synthesis (N₂ + 3H₂ → 2NH₃), the mole ratio of ammonia (NH₃) to nitrogen gas (N₂) is 2:1.

How do you determine the correct mole ratios between substances in a chemical reaction? To determine the correct mole ratios, write and balance the chemical equation, then use the coefficients of each substance in the equation to set up the ratios between reactants and products.

What are the steps to find a mole ratio in a stoichiometry problem? First, write and balance the chemical equation. Then, identify the substances of interest and use their coefficients from the balanced equation to set up the mole ratio.

Why is it essential to balance a chemical equation before performing stoichiometric calculations? Balancing the equation ensures the correct mole ratios between reactants and products. Without a balanced equation, stoichiometric calculations would yield incorrect results.

What is the purpose of the 'jump' or 'leap of faith' in the stoichiometric chart? The 'jump' refers to moving from moles of the given substance to moles of the unknown substance using the balanced equation's coefficients. This step is crucial for relating the quantities of different substances in the reaction.