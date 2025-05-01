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What are the four primary parts of the atom discussed in general chemistry? The four primary parts are the nucleus, protons, neutrons, and electrons. Where are protons and neutrons located within the atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom. What charge do protons carry? Protons carry a positive charge. What is the charge of neutrons? Neutrons have no charge; they are neutral. Where are electrons found in the atom? Electrons are found spinning around the nucleus. What charge do electrons have? Electrons have a negative charge. How does the size of the nucleus compare to the total volume of the atom? The nucleus is extremely small relative to the total volume of the atom. What is the function of neutrons in the nucleus? Neutrons act as the glue that helps keep the positively charged protons together in the nucleus. What is the nuclear force? The nuclear force is the force within the nucleus that pulls together protons and neutrons. What is the electrostatic force in the context of the nucleus? The electrostatic force is the force that tries to pull apart protons and neutrons in the nucleus. Why do protons in the nucleus repel each other? Protons repel each other because they all have the same positive charge. What must be true for a nucleus to be stable? For a nucleus to be stable, the nuclear force must be greater than the electrostatic force. What happens if the electrostatic force is greater than the nuclear force in the nucleus? If the electrostatic force is greater, the nucleus can break down and be destroyed. Why are neutrons important for the stability of the nucleus? Neutrons help offset the repulsion between protons, acting as a stabilizing 'glue' in the nucleus. What is the basic functional unit in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit in chemistry.
The Atom quiz
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