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The Atom quiz

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  • What are the four primary parts of the atom discussed in general chemistry?
    The four primary parts are the nucleus, protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • Where are protons and neutrons located within the atom?
    Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.
  • What charge do protons carry?
    Protons carry a positive charge.
  • What is the charge of neutrons?
    Neutrons have no charge; they are neutral.
  • Where are electrons found in the atom?
    Electrons are found spinning around the nucleus.
  • What charge do electrons have?
    Electrons have a negative charge.
  • How does the size of the nucleus compare to the total volume of the atom?
    The nucleus is extremely small relative to the total volume of the atom.
  • What is the function of neutrons in the nucleus?
    Neutrons act as the glue that helps keep the positively charged protons together in the nucleus.
  • What is the nuclear force?
    The nuclear force is the force within the nucleus that pulls together protons and neutrons.
  • What is the electrostatic force in the context of the nucleus?
    The electrostatic force is the force that tries to pull apart protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
  • Why do protons in the nucleus repel each other?
    Protons repel each other because they all have the same positive charge.
  • What must be true for a nucleus to be stable?
    For a nucleus to be stable, the nuclear force must be greater than the electrostatic force.
  • What happens if the electrostatic force is greater than the nuclear force in the nucleus?
    If the electrostatic force is greater, the nucleus can break down and be destroyed.
  • Why are neutrons important for the stability of the nucleus?
    Neutrons help offset the repulsion between protons, acting as a stabilizing 'glue' in the nucleus.
  • What is the basic functional unit in chemistry?
    The atom is the basic functional unit in chemistry.