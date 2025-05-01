What are the four primary parts of the atom discussed in general chemistry? The four primary parts are the nucleus, protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Where are protons and neutrons located within the atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.

What charge do protons carry? Protons carry a positive charge.

What is the charge of neutrons? Neutrons have no charge; they are neutral.

Where are electrons found in the atom? Electrons are found spinning around the nucleus.

What charge do electrons have? Electrons have a negative charge.