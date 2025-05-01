The pH Scale quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The pH Scale quiz #2

The pH Scale quiz #2
  • What is the average pH for hair and skin?
    The average pH for hair and skin is about 5.
  • Which describes an alkaline solution?
    An alkaline solution has a pH greater than 7.
  • Which type of solution has a pH over 7?
    A basic (alkaline) solution has a pH over 7.
  • What is the likely pH for soapy water?
    Soapy water is likely to have a pH above 7, making it basic.
  • pH is a measurement of the concentration of what?
    pH is a measurement of the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+).
  • A solution's pH is a measure of what?
    A solution's pH is a measure of its hydrogen ion (H+) concentration.
  • What is the likely pH of oven cleaner?
    Oven cleaner is likely to have a high pH, typically around 13 or 14, making it strongly basic.
  • What is the relationship between pH and pOH under standard conditions?
    Under standard conditions, pH + pOH = 14.
  • How can you calculate the hydrogen ion concentration from pH?
    Hydrogen ion concentration [H+] can be calculated as [H+] = 10^(-pH).
  • How can you calculate the hydroxide ion concentration from pOH?
    Hydroxide ion concentration [OH-] can be calculated as [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).
  • What does a pH of 7 indicate about a solution?
    A pH of 7 indicates the solution is neutral, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH- ions.
  • What is the formula for calculating pOH from hydroxide ion concentration?
    pOH = -log[OH-]
  • What is the pH range for acid perms?
    Acid perms are typically in the pH range of 4.5 to 7.
  • What is the pH range for alkaline perms?
    Alkaline perms typically have a pH in the range of 8 to 9.5.
  • What is the pH of ammonium thioglycolate relaxers?
    Ammonium thioglycolate relaxers typically have a pH around 9 to 10.
  • What is the pH of on-the-scalp lighteners?
    On-the-scalp lighteners typically have a pH around 9 to 10.
  • What was the pH of early relaxer products?
    Early relaxer products had a very high pH, often above 12.
  • What is the pH inside most living cells?
    The pH inside most living cells is close to neutral, around 7.
  • What does the pH of a substance measure?
    The pH of a substance measures its hydrogen ion (H+) concentration.
  • How acidic is stomach acid?
    Stomach acid is very acidic, typically with a pH around 1 to 2.
  • A pH of 6 is how many times more acidic than a pH of 9?
    A pH of 6 is 1,000 times more acidic than a pH of 9.
  • What is the pH of distilled water with a pH of 7 considered?
    Distilled water with a pH of 7 is considered neutral.
  • What is the pH range for skin and hair?
    The pH range for skin and hair is typically 4.5 to 5.5.
  • What does the pH scale measure in terms of ions?
    The pH scale measures the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+).
  • What is the sum of pH and pOH under standard conditions?
    The sum of pH and pOH under standard conditions is 14.
  • What is the general formula for converting pH to hydrogen ion concentration?
    [H+] = 10^(-pH)
  • What is the general formula for converting pOH to hydroxide ion concentration?
    [OH-] = 10^(-pOH)
  • What is the pH of a neutral solution at 25°C?
    The pH of a neutral solution at 25°C is 7.
  • What does a lower pH value indicate about a solution?
    A lower pH value indicates a more acidic solution.
  • What does a higher pH value indicate about a solution?
    A higher pH value indicates a more basic (alkaline) solution.
  • What is the typical pH of vinegar?
    Vinegar typically has a pH around 3.
  • What is the typical pH of ammonia cleaner?
    Ammonia cleaner typically has a pH around 12.