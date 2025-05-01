The pH Scale quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the average pH for hair and skin? The average pH for hair and skin is about 5. Which describes an alkaline solution? An alkaline solution has a pH greater than 7. Which type of solution has a pH over 7? A basic (alkaline) solution has a pH over 7. What is the likely pH for soapy water? Soapy water is likely to have a pH above 7, making it basic. pH is a measurement of the concentration of what? pH is a measurement of the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+). A solution's pH is a measure of what? A solution's pH is a measure of its hydrogen ion (H+) concentration. What is the likely pH of oven cleaner? Oven cleaner is likely to have a high pH, typically around 13 or 14, making it strongly basic. What is the relationship between pH and pOH under standard conditions? Under standard conditions, pH + pOH = 14. How can you calculate the hydrogen ion concentration from pH? Hydrogen ion concentration [H+] can be calculated as [H+] = 10^(-pH). How can you calculate the hydroxide ion concentration from pOH? Hydroxide ion concentration [OH-] can be calculated as [OH-] = 10^(-pOH). What does a pH of 7 indicate about a solution? A pH of 7 indicates the solution is neutral, with equal concentrations of H+ and OH- ions. What is the formula for calculating pOH from hydroxide ion concentration? pOH = -log[OH-] What is the pH range for acid perms? Acid perms are typically in the pH range of 4.5 to 7. What is the pH range for alkaline perms? Alkaline perms typically have a pH in the range of 8 to 9.5. What is the pH of ammonium thioglycolate relaxers? Ammonium thioglycolate relaxers typically have a pH around 9 to 10. What is the pH of on-the-scalp lighteners? On-the-scalp lighteners typically have a pH around 9 to 10. What was the pH of early relaxer products? Early relaxer products had a very high pH, often above 12. What is the pH inside most living cells? The pH inside most living cells is close to neutral, around 7. What does the pH of a substance measure? The pH of a substance measures its hydrogen ion (H+) concentration. How acidic is stomach acid? Stomach acid is very acidic, typically with a pH around 1 to 2. A pH of 6 is how many times more acidic than a pH of 9? A pH of 6 is 1,000 times more acidic than a pH of 9. What is the pH of distilled water with a pH of 7 considered? Distilled water with a pH of 7 is considered neutral. What is the pH range for skin and hair? The pH range for skin and hair is typically 4.5 to 5.5. What does the pH scale measure in terms of ions? The pH scale measures the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+). What is the sum of pH and pOH under standard conditions? The sum of pH and pOH under standard conditions is 14. What is the general formula for converting pH to hydrogen ion concentration? [H+] = 10^(-pH) What is the general formula for converting pOH to hydroxide ion concentration? [OH-] = 10^(-pOH) What is the pH of a neutral solution at 25°C? The pH of a neutral solution at 25°C is 7. What does a lower pH value indicate about a solution? A lower pH value indicates a more acidic solution. What does a higher pH value indicate about a solution? A higher pH value indicates a more basic (alkaline) solution. What is the typical pH of vinegar? Vinegar typically has a pH around 3. What is the typical pH of ammonia cleaner? Ammonia cleaner typically has a pH around 12.
