The pH Scale quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

What is the average pH for hair and skin? The average pH for hair and skin is about 5.

Which describes an alkaline solution? An alkaline solution has a pH greater than 7.

Which type of solution has a pH over 7? A basic (alkaline) solution has a pH over 7.

What is the likely pH for soapy water? Soapy water is likely to have a pH above 7, making it basic.

pH is a measurement of the concentration of what? pH is a measurement of the concentration of hydrogen ions (H+).

A solution's pH is a measure of what? A solution's pH is a measure of its hydrogen ion (H+) concentration.