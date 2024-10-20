Problem 84a
Use bond enthalpies in Table 5.4 to estimate H for each of the following reactions: (a)
Problem 86
(a) The nitrogen atoms in an N2 molecule are held together by a triple bond; use enthalpies of formation in Appendix C to estimate the enthalpy of this bond, D(N‚N). (b) Consider the reaction between hydrazine and hydrogen to produce ammonia, N2H41g2 + H21g2¡2 NH31g2. Use enthalpies of formation and bond enthalpies to estimate the enthalpy of the nitrogen– nitrogen bond in N2H4. (c) Based on your answers to parts (a) and (b), would you predict that the nitrogen–nitrogen bond in hydrazine is weaker than, similar to, or stronger than the bond in N2 ?
Problem 87a
Consider the reaction 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l). (a) Use the bond enthalpies in Table 5.4 to estimate H for this reaction, ignoring the fact that water is in the liquid state.
Problem 90b
(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?
Problem 91a
(a) A serving of a particular ready-to-serve brown & wild rice meal contains 4.5 g fat, 42 g carbohydrate, and 4.0 g protein. Estimate the number of calories in a serving.
Problem 93
The heat of combustion of fructose, C6H12O6, is -2812 kJ/mol. If a fresh golden delicious apple weighing 120 g contains 16.0 g of fructose, what caloric content does the fructose contribute to the apple?
Problem 94
The heat of combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), is -1367 kJ/mol. A bottle of stout (dark beer) contains up to 6.0% ethanol by mass. Assuming the density of the beer to be 1.0 g/mL, what is the caloric content due to the alcohol (ethanol) in a bottle of beer (500 mL)?
Problem 95b
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.
Problem 95c
The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne (C3H4), propylene (C3H6), and propane (C3H8) are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ/mol, respectively. (c) Which is the most efficient fuel in terms of heat evolved per unit mass?
Problem 96
It is interesting to compare the 'fuel value' of a hydrocarbon in a hypothetical world where oxygen is not the combustion agent. The enthalpy of formation of CF4(g) is -679.9 kJ/mol. Which of the following two reactions is the more exothermic?
CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(g)
CH4(g) + 4 F2(g) → CF4(g) + 4 HF(g)
Problem 97
At the end of 2012, global population was about 7.0 billion people. What mass of glucose in kg would be needed to provide 1500 Cal/person/day of nourishment to the global population for one year? Assume that glucose is metabolized entirely to CO2(𝑔) and H2O(𝑙) according to the following thermochemical equation: C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(𝑔) → 6 CO2(𝑔) + 6 H2O(𝑙) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
Problem 98a
The automobile fuel called E85 consists of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. E85 can be used in the so-called flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs), which can use gasoline, ethanol, or a mix as fuels. Assume that gasoline consists of a mixture of octanes (different isomers of C8H18), that the average heat of combustion of C8H18(l) is 5400 kJ/mol, and that gasoline has an average density of 0.70 g/mL. The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL. (a) By using the information given as well as data in Appendix C, compare the energy produced by combustion of 1.0 L of gasoline and of 1.0 L of ethanol.
Problem 99
The air bags that provide protection in automobiles in the event of an accident expand because of a rapid chemical reaction. From the viewpoint of the chemical reactants as the system, what do you expect for the signs of q and w in this process?
Problem 101a
Consider a system consisting of the following apparatus, in which gas is confined in one flask and there is a vacuum in the other flask. The flasks are separated by a valve. Assume that the flasks are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the flasks to the surroundings. When the valve is opened, gas flows from the filled flask to the evacuated one. (a) Is work performed during the expansion of the gas? (b) Why or why not?
Problem 102b
A sample of gas is contained in a cylinder-and-piston arrangement. There is an external pressure of 100 kPa. The gas undergoes the change in state shown in the drawing. (b) Now assume that the cylinder and piston are made up of a thermal conductor such as a metal. During the state change, the cylinder gets colder to the touch. What is the sign of q for the state change in this case? Describe the difference in the state of the system at the end of the process in the two cases. What can you say about the relative values of E?
Problem 105
A house is designed to have passive solar energy features. Brickwork incorporated into the interior of the house acts as a heat absorber. Each brick weighs approximately 1.8 kg. The specific heat of the brick is 0.85 J/g•K. How many bricks must be incorporated into the interior of the house to provide the same total heat capacity as 1.7⨉103 gal of water?
Problem 106a
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C. (a) Determine the amount of heat, in J, lost by the copper block.
Problem 106b
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (b) Determine the amount of heat gained by the water. The specific heat of water is 4.184 J/1gK.
Problem 106d
A coffee-cup calorimeter of the type shown in Figure 5.18 contains 150.0 g of water at 25.1°C A 121.0-g block of copper metal is heated to 100.4°C by putting it in a beaker of boiling water. The specific heat of Cu(s) is 0.385 J/g-K The Cu is added to the calorimeter, and after a time the contents of the cup reach a constant temperature of 30.1°C (d) What would be the final temperature of the system if all the heat lost by the copper block were absorbed by the water in the calorimeter?
Problem 107b
(b) Assuming that there is an uncertainty of 0.002 °C in each temperature reading and that the masses of samples are measured to 0.001 g, what is the estimated uncertainty in the value calculated for the heat of combustion per mole of caffeine?
Problem 110
We can use Hess's law to calculate enthalpy changes that cannot be measured. One such reaction is the conversion of methane to ethane: 2 CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g) Calculate the ΔH° for this reaction using the following thermochemical data: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -890.3 kJ 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) H° = -571.6 kJ 2 C2H6(g) + 7 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ΔH° = -3120.8 kJ
Problem 111
From the following data for three prospective fuels, calculate which could provide the most energy per unit mass and per unit volume:
- When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia gas. (e) The standard enthalpy of formation of solid magnesium nitride is -461.08 kJ>mol. Calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction between magnesium metal and ammonia gas.
Problem 113
Problem 115
A 201-lb man decides to add to his exercise routine by walking up three flights of stairs (45 ft) 20 times per day. Hefigures that theworkrequired to increasehis potential energy in this way will permit him to eat an extra order of French fries, at 245 Cal, without adding to his weight. Is he correct in this assumption?
Problem 116
Sucrose (C12H22O11) is produced by plants as follows: 12 CO2(g) + 11 H2O(l) → C12H22O11 + 12 O2(g) H = 5645 kJ About 4.8 g of sucrose is produced per day per square meter of the earth's surface. The energy for this endothermic reaction is supplied by the sunlight. About 0.1 % of the sunlight that reaches the earth is used to produce sucrose. Calculate the total energy the sun supplies for each square meter of surface area. Give your answer in kilowatts per square meter 1kW/m2 where 1W = 1 J/s2.
Problem 118b
At 20 °C (approximately room temperature) the average velocity of N2 molecules in air is 1050 mph. (b) What is the kinetic energy (in J) of an N2 molecule moving at this speed?
Problem 119a
Suppose an Olympic diver who weighs 52.0 kg executes a straight dive from a 10-m platform. At the apex of the dive, the diver is 10.8 m above the surface of the water. (a) What is the potential energy of the diver at the apex of the dive, relative to the surface of the water?
Problem 119b
Suppose an Olympic diver who weighs 52.0 kg executes a straight dive from a 10-m platform. At the apex of the dive, the diver is 10.8 m above the surface of the water. (b) Assuming that all the potential energy of the diver is converted into kinetic energy at the surface of the water, at what speed, in m>s, will the diver enter the water?
- Consider the following acid-neutralization reactions involving the strong base NaOH(aq): HNO31aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NaNO31aq2 + H2O1l2 HCl1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NaCl1aq2 + H2O1l2 NH4+1aq2 + NaOH1aq2¡NH31aq2 + Na+1aq2 + H2O1l2 (d) In the third equation NH4 +1aq2 is acting as an acid. Based on the value of H° for this reaction, do you think it is a strong or a weak acid? Explain.
Problem 122
Problem 123a
Consider two solutions, the first being 50.0 mL of 1.00 M CuSO4 and the second 50.0 mL of 2.00 M KOH. When the two solutions are mixed in a constant-pressure calorimeter, a precipitate forms and the temperature of the mixture rises from 21.5 to 27.7 °C. (a) Before mixing, how many grams of Cu are present in the solution of CuSO4?
