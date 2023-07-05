With reference to the eye color phenotypes produced by the recessive, autosomal, unlinked brown and scarlet loci in Drosophila (see Figure 4.10), predict the F₁ and F₂ results of the following P₁ crosses. (Recall that when both the brown and scarlet alleles are homozygous, no pigment is produced, and the eyes are white.)
brown x white
Verified Solution
59s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner