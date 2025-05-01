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- Concept11:35History of Genetics1. Introduction to Genetics / History of Genetics
- Practice problem
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs1. Introduction to Genetics / History of Genetics
- Practice problem
Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?1. Introduction to Genetics / History of Genetics
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