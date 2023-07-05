Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
1:24 minutes
Problem 43a
Textbook Question

There are usually five or more colors of candy in each bag. Sort the candies by color, and if your bag has more than four colors, eat the least frequent color or colors. Once that is done, calculate the frequencies of the four remaining colors. Assume these frequencies represent four alleles of a gene, and use the description of the H-W equilibrium for more than two alleles for assistance (Section 20.1). Use this expansion to calculate the expected frequency of each possible genotype produced in a randomly mating population.

