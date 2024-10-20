10. Acids and Bases - Part 1 of 2
10. Acids and Bases / Acid-Base Introduction / Problem 3
Fill in the blanks for the following statements.
Choices: HBr, H3PO4, 2, 1, CH3NH2, HClO, HCOOH, HCN, 3, KOH, Sr(OH)2, H2SO4
Strong acids can be identified as
- Hydrophilic acids such as ___
- Oxyacids with ___ or more oxygen atoms than the number of ionizable protons such as ___
Weak acids can be identified as
- Hydrofluoric acid
- Acids with no oxygen nor halogen atom such as ___
- Oxyacids with ___ less or equal number of an oxygen atom to the number of ionizable protons such as ___
- Carboxylic acids such as ___
Strong bases can be identified as
- Hydroxides of group ___ metals such as ___
- Hydroxides of group ___ metals such as ____
- Oxides of the same metals
Weak bases can be identified as
- Nitrogen atoms that have ___ bond(s) and ___ lone pair(s) such as
Learn this concept