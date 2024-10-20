- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What is described by the primary structure of a protein? Identify the type of bonds or molecular interactions that stabilize the structure.
How many different tripeptides can be generated using valine (Val), isoleucine (Ile), and threonine (Thr), if each amino acid is used exactly once?
Sketch the structural formula of the pentapeptide Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met in linear form and show the hydrogen bonding that stabilizes the structure if it forms an α-helix.
What type of intermolecular interaction stabilizes β-pleated sheets, a secondary structure of proteins?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the shape of the two secondary protein structures, α helix and a β-pleated sheet?
For each of the following pairs of amino acids, indicate whether the bond formed between their side chains is covalent or noncovalent.
i. Lysine and glutamine
ii. Asparagine and threonine
iii. Cysteine and cysteine
iv. Valine and phenylalanine
Octreotide is a growth hormone inhibitor, and it is used to treat disorders caused by excess growth hormone. It is a polypeptide with a primary structure of Phe-Cys-Phe-Trp-Lys-Thr-Cys-Thr. Its structure has a cyclic configuration held by a disulfide bridge. Using their abbreviations, show the structure of octreotide and show the disulfide bridge.
An artificial protein designed for drug delivery contains 250 amino acids, with 120 of them possessing polar side chains. Considering the protein's function, where would the nonpolar side chains most likely be located in its tertiary structure?
Determine whether the following statement regarding protein structure is true or false: Quaternary structures are stabilized by noncovalent molecular interactions.
In a protein's quaternary structure, what type of interaction is exhibited between the side chains of the following pair of amino acids: tyrosine and phenylalanine?
A segment of a protein consists of the following amino acid sequence:
—Ile—Phe—Thr—Asp—
Based on their properties, identify the amino acids found in the interior and exterior of the protein. What is the relationship between a protein's primary structure and its tertiary structure?
Classify the following protein described based on its specific function:
zein, a corn protein
Determine the level of protein structure characterized by the overall folding and 3D shape formed by interactions such as hydrophobic interactions, ionic bonds, and disulfide bridges.