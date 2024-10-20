- Download the worksheet to save time writing
True or False. Sometimes clothes stick together after being removed from the dryer due to static electricity.
Identify the following information about the carbon atom:
A) symbol
B) atomic number
C) number of protons and electrons
D) highest and lowest possible oxidation states
E) molar mass
Identify the subatomic particle that is located in a region outside the nucleus of an atom.
Which of the following statements is true about the number of protons in an atom of Cl and an atom of Mg?
Identify the number of subatomic particles in an atom of sodium with a mass number of 23.
For the given nucleus representations, provide the atomic symbol and identify the isotopes.
Three isotopes of magnesium, with mass numbers of 24, 25, and 26, exist naturally. How are these isotopes similar?
Identify the symbols for the isotopes below in the X-A notation (e. g. B-10):
a. argon with 21 neutrons
b. uranium with 231 neutrons
c. nitrogen with 7 neutrons
d. bromine with 45 neutrons
Which of the following statements is true?
Identify the species that is isoelectronic with Se2–.
18073Ta and 18173Ta are the two isotopes of tantalum. Which isotope is more abundant, 18073Ta or 18173Ta, if the atomic mass of tantalum on the periodic table is 180.95?
Fill in the missing isotopic data of Antimony (Sb) in the following table.
What is the name of the element with the atomic number 110? What is its symbol?
Identify the name of the element with an atomic number of 12.
Identify which among the categories below this element belongs to.
- noble gas
- halogen
- alkali metal
- alkaline earth metal
- transition metal
- lanthanide metal
- actinide metal
Identify the element below that does not have a symbol pertaining to its Latin name