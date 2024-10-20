- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Identify the elements in Group 7A (17) as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids.
Identify the set that contains a metal, a nonmetal, and a metalloid in this order.
Match the element with the family name
_____ sodium A. Halogen
_____ chlorine B. Transition metal
_____ iron C. Alkali metal
_____ xenon D. Noble gas
Fill in the blank
________ are similar for the elements in the same group of the periodic table.
Identify which classification each element belongs to:
A. Alkali Metal
B. Alkaline Earth Metal
C. Pnictogen
D. Chalcogen
E. Halogen
F. Noble Gas
G. Transition Metal
H. Inner Transition Metal
I. Representative Element
J. Lanthanide
K. Actinide
1) Mg
2) H
3) Cl
4) No
5) P
6) Fe
Classify the following elements as atomic or molecular.
a. argon
b. chlorine
c. sodium
d. oxygen
A sample of NaCl was decomposed into 4.26 g of sodium and 6.57 g of chlorine.
If another sample was to undergo the same process, which of the following values would be consistent with the law of definite proportions?
In Rutherford's gold-foil experiment, it was expected that the α-particles should pass through the sheet of gold foil with little to no deflection. What was observed instead?
Classify if the statement is true or false. If it is false, correct the statement.
There is a decrease in the frequency of radiation as its wavelength decrease.
The UV (ultraviolet light) lies on the left of the electromagnetic spectrum. While infrared (IR) lies on the right. Which statement is true?
(1) the wavelength of IR light is lower than UV light
(2) the frequency of IR light is lower than UV light
(3) the energy of IR light is lower than UV light
(4) the energy of IR light and UV light are the same
Based on the Bohr atomic theory, the movement of an electron from one energy level to another closer to the nucleus
Determine the number of subshells in the following: first shell, second shell, and third shell.
How many orbitals are present in the second shell? What about the third shell?
Consider the elements lutetium through mercury. Identify:
i) If the elements are nonmetals, metalloids, or metals.
ii) The class of elements they belong.
iii) The subshell being filled with electrons in the series.