When treated with an oxidizing agent such as Tollens’ reagent, D-galactose forms D-galactonic acid, which can be used for various industrial applications. Draw a plausible structure for D-galactonic acid.
Provide Fischer projections for the alcohol and sugar acid produced by D-allose's reduction and mild oxidation. Name these products.
Consider the following trisaccharide:
Determine whether A, B, and C are acetal or hemiacetal linkages.
Name the glycosidic bond and draw the monosaccharides produced by hydrolysis of the following disaccharide:
Gentiobiose is a disaccharide integrated into the structure of crocin, the compound responsible for the color of saffron. It is composed of two glucose molecules. Determine the type of glycosidic bond present in gentiobiose.
Propose the plausible β structure of the disaccharide that contains two cyclic D-galactose sugars that are linked via the β-1,4 glycosidic bond. Explain why this disaccharide is a reducing sugar, while the sugar below is not reducing sugar.
Given the following disaccharide:
(i) When the given disaccharide undergoes hydrolysis, determine the two monosaccharide units produced.
(ii) Determine the type of glycosidic bond that holds the disaccharide together.
(iii) Determine the name of the disaccharide and if it is α or ß.
Gentobiose is a disaccharide produced as an undesirable byproduct in the starch hydrolysis process in glucose syrup production. It has a bitter taste and is made up of two glucose units connected by β(1→6) linkages. Draw the structure of gentobiose and determine whether it is a reducing or non-reducing sugar.
The starch found in plants differs structurally from glycogen found within animal tissues despite both being polymers primarily composed of glucose.
i. What is their main structural difference?
ii. Elaborate on their roles within the organisms in which they are found.
Maltotriose is found in malted grains and is a product of the breakdown of starch. Based on its Haworth structure, what monosaccharide units are present in maltotriose?
Which of the following polysaccharides produces galactose during digestion?