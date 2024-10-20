- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In which of the four stages of metabolism shown below does the conversion of glucose to pyruvic acid take place?
Which of these statements about the four stages of metabolism is correct?
Put the given processes in the order they occur during cellular respiration: Glycolysis, Electron Transport Chain, Pyruvate Decarboxylation, and Krebs Cycle.
During glycolysis, glucose is converted into pyruvate with several intermediate steps involving phosphorylation by ATP. Without these phosphorylation steps driven by ATP hydrolysis, would these reactions be exergonic or endergonic? In these reactions, the hydrolysis of the ATP portion is based on what major strategy of metabolism?
Which explanation best describes the general kind of reaction ATP participates in?
The hydrolysis of phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate and phosphate has ∆G = −14.8 kcal/mol (−61.9 kJ/mol), while the hydrolysis of ATP to ADP has ∆G = −7.3 kcal/mol (−30.5 kJ/mol). Determine whether coupling this reaction with the phosphorylation of ADP to produce ATP is energetically favorable.
Consider the following statement and determine whether the enzyme described requires a cofactor to be active.
The reaction rate remains constant regardless of the presence or absence of Mg2+.
What type(s) of enzymes are associated with the coenzymes NADP+ and Coenzyme Q?
Consider the following cofactors: ATP, Mg2+, Fe2+, biotin, NADP+, and Mn2+. Which of these cofactors are coenzymes?
Name the vitamin that is associated with the coenzyme, pyridoxal phosphate (PLP).
Flavin mononucleotide (FMN) acts as a coenzyme in dehydrogenation reactions. Determine whether FMN is a reducing agent or an oxidizing agent.
Consider the following two-step reaction catalyzed by malate dehydrogenase:
Which of the two steps involves the evolution of CO2 and the addition of a hydrogen ion?
Provide the abbreviation for the reduced form of FAD.