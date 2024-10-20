- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Consuming too many carbohydrates in the diet results in the deposition of fats in adipose tissue, as the excess carbohydrates are converted into fatty acids through lipogenesis. True or false?
Which type of food is primarily broken down into glucose during digestion?
Which of these statements is true:
i. Cholate (a bile acid anion) and cholesterol have similar structures and fulfill the same functions in the body.
ii. Cholate's hydrophilic groups allow it to play an important role in membrane structure, similar to cholesterol.
iii. Cholesterol, with its hydroxyl group and hydrophobic tail, serves as an emulsifier, like cholate.
iv. Cholate has additional carboxyl and hydroxyl groups compared to cholesterol, making it effective as an emulsifier rather than a membrane component.
Identify the lipoprotein described below: This lipoprotein carries cholesterol that can accumulate in the walls of arteries and cause arterial plaque.
Lipoproteins can also be described as exogenous or endogenous. The lipoprotein is described as exogenous if it transports lipids obtained from the diet. The lipoprotein is described as endogenous if it transports lipids synthesized through metabolic processes. Identify whether the following lipoproteins are exogenous or endogenous.
(i) Chylomicrons
(ii) VLDL
Is the following statement correct?
The glycerol obtained from the breakdown of triacylglycerols through lipolysis is converted into glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate, which then enters the glycolysis pathway at step 6. It is converted into pyruvate after two additional steps.
Which of the following best explains why β-oxidation of fatty acids cannot efficiently occur under anaerobic conditions?
Determine the number of acetyl-CoA molecules generated from the catabolism of stearic acid (CH3(CH2)16COOH), and provide the number of β-oxidations needed.
True or False (if false, correct the following statement.): The process of activating fatty acids releases ATP.
How many moles of ATP are synthesized when 1 mole of stearic acid undergoes complete oxidation?
Rank, in increasing order, the biological energy content of the following four molecules:
i. galactose
ii. tricosanoic acid, C23H46COOH
iii. lactose
iv. stearic acid, C17H35COOH
Given the following fatty acids, determine which will yield the highest amount of ATP per mole during metabolism: stearic acid (C18) or myristic acid (C14).
True or false: Our body uses ketone bodies during prolonged starvation.
True or False. Correct the statement if it is false:
Type 1 diabetics produce low levels of ketone bodies
Determine if the statement below about fatty acid synthesis is TRUE or FALSE.
The starting material is malonyl-CoA.