Determine the tRNA anticodon sequence that pairs with the mRNA codon GCA.
Which of the following statements most accurately describes the distinction between a codon and an anticodon?
Which type of RNA is correctly matched with its function?
A segment of DNA has the sequence A-T-G-C-C-A on the informational strand. What sequence would be found on the template strand? Label the directionality of the DNA strand.
Consider the template strand of a segment of the human insulin gene shown below:
TAC CTA GCG CAT TGA GCT
Provide the corresponding mRNA sequence.
Complete the bases in the parent and new strands below.
Predict which amino acid(s) would have the least codon that is needed in protein synthesis (translation).
Using both one-letter and three-letter codes, translate the given mRNA sequence into its amino acid sequence:
CCA UUU AGC GGU UAC CGA
Which of the following choices accurately lists the codons that code for the amino acid phenylalanine?
Which statement best describes how replication, transcription, and translation are similar and different?
Give the definition of an anticodon. Identify the specific type of nucleic acid in which it is located.
A mutation in the enzyme lactase results in the substitution of alanine with threonine at a crucial active site, leading to a significant decrease in the rate of lactose digestion. Explain why this single amino acid substitution causes such a drastic change in the function of lactase.