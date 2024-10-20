Identify the charges of each element when they form ions
a. N
b. Ca
c. K
d. Cl
Using the atomic numbers given below, write the symbol (including the charge) of the simple cation/anion that each of the elements can most readily form.
A) 31 B) 16 C) 35 D) 19 E) 12
Although polonium is observed to have a higher ionization energy than bismuth, it is observed to have a lower ionization energy than tellurium. Explain.
Which of the following statements is correct?
Arrange the following elements in ascending order of first ionization energies:
S, Ne, Sn, Na
Arrange the following elements in order of the most negative electron affinity to the least negative electron affinity:
B, Mg, O, Si
What are the periodic table group number and a representative element for X in the ionic compound X3(AsO3)2?
Which of the following pairs of elements can form ionic compounds?
A. sulfur and chlorine
B. cesium and bromine
C. bromine and sodium
D. barium and oxygen
E. sodium and calcium
F. nickel and fluorine
Lead(II) and lead(IV) ions are the two ions of lead. Provide the symbol for lead(II) ion.