Identify the names of the positive ions involved in each of the following compounds
A) MgO
B) K2SO4
C) NaBrO4
D) Co(NO3)2
E) Mn(OH)2
Identify either the name or the formula for each of the following pairs
A. ion : NO3-
B. Phosphite ion :
C. Phosphate ion :
D. ion : OH-
Which of the following does not have a charge of –1?
What is a proper systematic name for Al2(S2O3)3?
Shown below are Lewis symbols of hypothetical elements X and Y. Write the formula of the compound that forms when Y (representative element) and oxygen combine.
For the given electron arrangements,
2, 8, 8, 1 and 2, 8, 6
Identify the symbol for the cation, the symbol for the anion, the formula for the ionic compound they form, and the name of the ionic compound.
Complete the following table by either filling in the chemical formula or a proper systematic name.
Write the chemical formula of the compound copper(II) nitrate hexahydrate.
Based on the knowledge of the acids and oxyanions of chlorine, name the following acids and anions:
HBrO
BrO–
HBrO2
BrO2–
HBrO3
BrO3–
HBrO4
BrO4–