The following molecules are exceptions to the octet rule. Draw the Lewis structure of each.
BCl3, NO2, ClO
Which of the statements below about resonance structures is true?
A triple covalent bond is formed by the combination of:
Draw a Lewis dot structure for the water molecule with bonding and non-bonding electrons shown.
Determine the electronic geometry of the following molecules: H2O, ICl3 and AlCl3
The reaction of arsine, AsH3, with acid yields the arsonium ion, AsH4+. Determine the molecular geometry of this ion.
Consider the compound tellurium trioxide (TeO3) and the tellurite ion (TeO32–). Provide the Lewis dot structures of each and determine their molecular geometries.
Predict the geometry and bond angle of CH4.
List the following bonds in order of increasing bond polarity: Si and Br, Rb and Br, Br and Br, P and Br, and Sr and Br.
Draw an arrow showing the direction of the dipole moment in the following bond: C–F.
Considering electronegativity values, determine whether the bond that will be formed between Mg and F is ionic or covalent.
Draw the lewis dot structures of XeBr2, SeO3, ICl2-.
Identify the polarity, formal charges, hybridization of all atoms and orbitals that overlap
Rank the following compounds from lowest to highest polarity: PH3, PF3, NH3, NF3