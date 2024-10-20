A compound contains 26.41 % Na, 36.84 % S, and 36.76 % O by mass. Calculate the empirical formula.
In the molecule with a general formula XeFn, identify "n" if 7.67 x 1021 molecules of XeFn weighs 2.639 g
Find the molar mass of strontium nitrate (Sr(NO3)2), a red colorant.
Calculate the molar mass of each of the following compounds:
i) Co(ClO)2
ii) N2S5
iii) Cu(ClO3)2
The most commonly utilized fertilizer in the world is diammonium phosphate (DAP), (NH4)2HPO4. It is an excellent source of phosphorus and nitrogen. Determine the number of formula units present in 0.148 moles of DAP.
Refer to the molecular models shown below (gray = carbon, white = hydrogen, red = oxygen, yellow-green = fluorine). Calculate the number of moles present in 15.0 g of each compound.
A person weighing 72 kg has 7.4 × 10−3 mol of hemoglobin in their blood. Calculate the number of hemoglobin molecules and its mass in grams given that the molar mass of hemoglobin is 64,456 g/mol.
Arrange the compounds below in increasing mass % N
(NH4)3PO4
(NH4)2SO4
(NH4)2HPO4
NaNO3
NH4NO3
NH3
Lactose in dairy food is converted solely into lactic acid in a process called homolactic fermentation.
C12H22O11 + H2O → 4 C3H6O3
Given that the density of lactic acid is 1.21 g/cm3, calculate the volume (in quarts) of lactic acid that can be produced when 50.0 lb of lactose is fermented (1 lb = 454 g; 1 L = 1.057 quarts).