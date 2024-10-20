Lactose in dairy food is converted solely into lactic acid in a process called homolactic fermentation.

C 12 H 22 O 11 + H 2 O → 4 C 3 H 6 O 3

Given that the density of lactic acid is 1.21 g/cm3, calculate the volume (in quarts) of lactic acid that can be produced when 50.0 lb of lactose is fermented (1 lb = 454 g; 1 L = 1.057 quarts).