Identify the structure of the alcohol that would provide 3,4-dimethylhexa-1,5-diene as the major product.
Consider the structure of the alcohol shown below. Sketch all the possible alkenes that can be formed from the dehydration of the compound in both line and condensed structure, and identify each as cis or trans if applicable.
Consider the following alcohol that, upon acid-catalyzed dehydration, yields an alkene. If more than one product is possible, only provide the major.
2-methylcyclohexanol
Sketch the line-angle structure for the alkene produced by the reaction below:
What is the line-angle formula for the alkene product of the reaction shown below?
Dehydration is the reverse reaction of hydration. An alcohol can be dehydrated by removing —OH from one carbon and —H from the adjacent carbon, resulting in an alkene product. In a laboratory, the following alcohol is heated in acid to produce an alkene. Complete the reaction below by drawing one possible product.