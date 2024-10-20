The ester derivatives of the industrial chemical 'acid of butter' are widely used as food and perfume additives. The 'acid of butter' is also formed in the body when 1-butanol is completely metabolized. Facilitated by an enzyme, 1-butanol is converted to butanal, which is further converted to acid. If the 'acid of butter' is simply the oxidized form of 1-butanol, what is the structure of the acid?