Consider the following molecular models of carbonyl-containing compounds. Provide the alcohol that will produce each compound. (gray = C, white = H, red = O, and green = Cl)
i.
ii.
The ester derivatives of the industrial chemical 'acid of butter' are widely used as food and perfume additives. The 'acid of butter' is also formed in the body when 1-butanol is completely metabolized. Facilitated by an enzyme, 1-butanol is converted to butanal, which is further converted to acid. If the 'acid of butter' is simply the oxidized form of 1-butanol, what is the structure of the acid?
Consider the oxidation of 3-bromo-2-methyl-1-butanol. Draw the condensed structural formulas for the aldehyde and carboxylic acid products.
Sketch the line-angle structure of the ketone or carboxylic acid formed when the following compound is oxidized.
Consider the compound with the formula C6H14O. Provide the condensed structural formula and the IUPAC name of the compound provided that it oxidizes to give 4-methyl-2-pentanone.