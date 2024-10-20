GOB Chemistry
Which of the following molecules in the citric acid cycle do the carbon skeletons of glucogenic amino acids enter?
(i) α-ketoglutarate
(ii) succinyl-CoA,
(iii) oxaloacetate
(iv) fumarate
True or false: Certain amino acids can be both ketogenic and glucogenic. Provide an explanation for your answer.
In amino acid catabolism, what metabolic substrates can be produced from the carbon atoms of leucine?
In the citric acid cycle, what metabolic substrates can be produced from the carbon atoms of aspartate?
Determine the metabolic substrate formed using the carbon atoms of serine.