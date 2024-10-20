During alcoholic fermentation, each mole of pyruvate is transformed into one mole of carbon dioxide and one mole of ethanol, resulting in the generation of energy. True or False: All the energy generated during alcoholic fermentation is stored exclusively as ATP.
What are the circumstances that guide pyruvate to be transformed into ethanol? Which organisms or tissues utilize this pathway?
Consider the following conversion: pyruvate → lactate
True or false:
i. The conversion is expected to yield energy.
ii. The coenzyme involved is the oxidized state after the reaction.
Determine if the statement is true or false. Correct the statement if it is false:
The NADH produced when pyruvate is converted to lactate is used in glycolysis.
In which scenario would you expect the concentration of lactate in muscle cells to increase?
How does lactate formation enable the progression of glycolysis under anaerobic conditions?
What is the energy yield in terms of ATP for the anaerobic conversion of glucose to lactate?