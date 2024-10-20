The melting temperature of DNA is the temperature at which half of the DNA strands are in a random coil or single-stranded configuration. Determine whether the following statement is true or false, and state your reasoning.
Longer strands of DNA have a lower melting temperature than shorter ones.
Which of the following statements about base pairing is incorrect?
A student analyzed a double-stranded DNA molecule and found out that the DNA has 19% C. Determine the percentages of G, A, and T. Explain.
In a certain species of bacteria, it is found that 30% of the DNA base pairs are composed of guanine. What is the percentage of adenine, thymine, and cytosine in the DNA of this bacteria?
In a DNA molecule, adenine pairs with which base, and how many hydrogen bonds are formed between them?
Determine the complementary DNA strand for the following sequence: 5'AGTCGATC3'.
Which of the following incorrectly describes the similarities between the structural levels of nucleic acid and proteins?