GOB Chemistry
Draw and name the three possible substitution products formed when aniline reacts with Br2/FeBr3.
Aromatic compounds can be hydrogenated at high temperatures and pressures. Draw the structure of the alkane product formed when three molecules of H2 are added to p-xylene in the presence of Rh catalyst at 1000 psi and 100°C.
Styrene is used as a precursor to produce rubbers and plastics. Its structure is shown below.
Predict the major product formed from the reaction of styrene with water and sulfuric acid catalyst.