Write a reaction equation showing how a buffer solution made from combining aqueous solutions of HCN and NaCN will neutralize an added base.
A buffer solution was created by combining aqueous solutions of H2SO3 and NaHSO3. Give the balanced chemical equation that illustrates how an added acid will be neutralized in the solution.
Identify which of the following will create a buffer system and provide justification for your answer.
All of the following solutions form a buffer except:
I. 1.0 M H2CO3 and 1.0 M NaHCO3
II. 1.0 M CH3NH2 and 1.0 M CH3NH3Cl
III. 1.0 M NaOH and 1.0 M HBr
IV. 1.0 M CH3NH2 and 1.0 M HBr
V. 1.0 M H3PO4 and 1.0 M NaH2PO4
What substance and what quantity of it should be added to a buffer containing 30.0 mL of 0.200 M HF and 30.0 mL of 0.200 M F− to destroy it?