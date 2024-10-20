Which of the following is a chiral molecule? (Hint: Draw the molecules.)
Which of the following correctly defines an achiral object?
Is 1,4-dimethylcyclohexane a chiral molecule? If yes, identify its chiral centers:
Why is 3-aminopentane achiral while 3-aminohexane is chiral?
Determine whether any chiral centers are present in the compound below. Label the chiral centers with an asterisk (*), if applicable:
Use an asterisk (*) to mark the chiral centers, if any, in 1,1-dihydroxybutan-2-one, commonly used as a plant growth regulator.