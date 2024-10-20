Barium is frequently utilized in spark plug electrodes. Identify whether barium is an element, compound, or mixture.
Determine whether a herbal decoction is a homogeneous or a heterogeneous mixture.
Rust, Fe2O3 • H2O(s), is formed by the reaction of iron, Fe(s), and oxygen, O2(g), in the presence of water, H2O(l): 4 Fe(s) + 3 O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 Fe2O3 • H2O(s)
Identify the elements and compounds in the reaction.
Identify which substance is a mixture
(i) sugar (C6H12O6)
(ii) atmosphere
(iii) fruit salad
(iv) cinnamon sugar
Which of the following is not an example of matter?
Based on the given image, determine the incorrect statement