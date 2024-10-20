GOB Chemistry
Determine the classification of the given amine (primary, secondary, or tertiary).
CH3CH2C(CH2CH3)2CH2NH2
Is the classification of the amine shown below primary, secondary, or tertiary?
Which set of amines will satisfy each of the corresponding descriptions:
i. A gaseous amine at room temperature
ii. A heterocyclic amine
iii. An aromatic ring with an amine substituent
Classify the given compound as a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
What is the line structure and condensed formula for the following amine?
Is it classified as tertiary, secondary, or primary? Why?