Flavin mononucleotide (FMN) acts as a coenzyme in dehydrogenation reactions. Is FMN oxidized or reduced when a molecule is dehydrogenated?
Consider the following two-step reaction catalyzed by malate dehydrogenase:
Which step needs a coenzyme? Identify the coenzyme.
True or false? Correct the statement if it is false.
NAD+ picks up hydrogen when a C–N double bond is formed.